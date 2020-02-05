Nvidia Super GPUs For Notebooks to Launch on March 31: Report

Nvidia is expected to launch a bunch of new mobile GPUs (graphics processing units) by the end of next month. If an insider of the brand is to be believed, then the company will be unveiling the new Super range of mobile graphics processing units which are expected to be out by the month of April this year.

As per a report by Wccftech, the source also said that there are chances that there will be at least six new notebook graphics cards. The six new cards are likely to be the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER 8GB GDDR6 mobility GPU, GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB GDDR6 mobility GPU, GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GDDR6 mobility GPU, GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 mobility GPU, GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GDDR6 mobility GPU, and GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 mobility GPU.

Further, the report also asserts that the brand will be introducing the new chips at the same price that they had for the older variants. The new range of mobile GPUs should soon end up on notebooks later this year along with Intel's new 10th-gen range of processors. Most gaming notebooks today are currently running on the 9th-gen range along with Nvidia's RTX and GTX range of mobile GPUs. Users can expect additional performance offered by the new Super GPUs at the existing price points which means savings of between $50-$100.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.