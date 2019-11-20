Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Nvidia Super Graphics Cards for Notebooks Will be Introduced in March 2020

Nvidia is planning to refresh its GPU line-up for mobile by launching a new RTX Super Max-Q series next year.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 20, 2019, 2:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Nvidia Nears Deal to Acquire Mellanox Technologies: Source
Image for Representation

Back in July 2019, Nvidia announced an refreshed version of the GeForce RTX series for desktops. A new report now says that Nvidia is gearing up to bring a similar performance boost to its mobile range of GPUs. As reported by a leak from NotebookCheck, the Super refresh by Nvidia will not be limited to desktop anymore. The company is planning to refresh the GPU line-up for mobile around March 2020. This means that we will see the Super versions of the RTX 2080, 2070, and 2060.

Nvidia is also expected to launch two new cards by March next year. The first one is the new RTX 1650 Super, also being called the entry-level RTX king. While the other card is still unknown, it is expected to replace the GTX 1050 Ti. The new cards, their current codenames, Max-Q TGP, and DRAM figures are as follows:

· Unknown (N18E-G3R) - 35W Max-Q TGP - 4GB GDDR6

· Nvidia GeForce RTX 1650 Super (N18P-G62) - 35W Max-Q TGP - 4GB GDDR6

· Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super (N18E-G1) - 80W Max-Q TGP - 8GB GDDR6

· Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER (N18E-G2R) - 80W Max-Q TGP - 8GB GDDR6

· Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER (N18E-G3R) - 80W Max-Q TGP - 8GB GDDR6

This essentially means that the new Nvidia RTX Super equipped gaming notebooks should start rolling out post March 2020.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram