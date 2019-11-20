Nvidia Super Graphics Cards for Notebooks Will be Introduced in March 2020

Back in July 2019, Nvidia announced an refreshed version of the GeForce RTX series for desktops. A new report now says that Nvidia is gearing up to bring a similar performance boost to its mobile range of GPUs. As reported by a leak from NotebookCheck, the Super refresh by Nvidia will not be limited to desktop anymore. The company is planning to refresh the GPU line-up for mobile around March 2020. This means that we will see the Super versions of the RTX 2080, 2070, and 2060.

Nvidia is also expected to launch two new cards by March next year. The first one is the new RTX 1650 Super, also being called the entry-level RTX king. While the other card is still unknown, it is expected to replace the GTX 1050 Ti. The new cards, their current codenames, Max-Q TGP, and DRAM figures are as follows:

· Unknown (N18E-G3R) - 35W Max-Q TGP - 4GB GDDR6

· Nvidia GeForce RTX 1650 Super (N18P-G62) - 35W Max-Q TGP - 4GB GDDR6

· Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super (N18E-G1) - 80W Max-Q TGP - 8GB GDDR6

· Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER (N18E-G2R) - 80W Max-Q TGP - 8GB GDDR6

· Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER (N18E-G3R) - 80W Max-Q TGP - 8GB GDDR6

This essentially means that the new Nvidia RTX Super equipped gaming notebooks should start rolling out post March 2020.

