Nvidia Unveils New GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPUs During Computex 2021: Price, Specs & More

American graphics company Nvidia has unveiled two new graphics cards during the ongoing Computex 2021. The new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti desktop graphics cards come powered by the current-generation Ampere architecture and support Nvidia’s DLSS upscaling technique as well as ray tracing, Reflex latency tuning, and more. The Founders Edition version of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 3080 Ti is priced at $1,199 (roughly Rs 87,300), while the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition is priced at $599 (roughly Rs 43,600). The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is the top-of-the-line graphics card and is said to be twice as fast as the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti that was launched a few years ago, and is 50 percent faster than the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, on the other hand, is twice as fast as the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti and 1.5 times as fast as the GeForce RTX 2070 Super.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and the RTX 3070 Ti will go on sale around the world on June 3 and June 10 respectively. Nvidia is describing its Founders Edition cards as “limited edition," meaning that they will be in short supply. Computer manufacturers like Asus, Zotac, Gigabyte, MSI, and more will also announce their own models and prices for the new Nvidia graphics cards. The ongoing semiconductor shortage is also said to drive the street price of the new graphic cards much higher.

In terms of specifications, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti comes with 10,240 CUDA cores that run at a base frequency of 1.37GHz with a boost speed of 1.67GHz. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will ship with 12GB of GDDR6X RAM on a 384-bit bus. It has a 350W power rating. The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, on the other hand, uses 6,144 CUDA cores and has a base frequency of 1.58GHz and boost speed of up to 1.77GHz. The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will have 8GB of GDDR6 RAM on a 256-bit bus, with a 220W power rating.

Apart from the new graphic cards, Nvidia also announced that 130 games and applications now support ray tracing and/or DLSS. The new entrants using ray tracing and/or DLSS are Doom Eternal, Red Dead Redemption 2, Rainbow 6 Siege, and Icarus. The American GPU-maker also showcased some new and recently launched gaming and productivity laptops that feature GeForce RTX GPUs. The laptops included the new Alienware x15.

