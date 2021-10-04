Microsoft has announced that its updated Microsoft 365 and Office 2021 apps will roll out alongside Windows 11 on October 5. The Office 2021 will be the next standalone version of Microsoft’s Office suite, designed for businesses and consumers who want to avoid the subscription version of Office. Microsoft highlights the apps will get a new look to match the overall aesthetics of the upcoming Windows 11 for PCs. Updated apps include Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, Access, Project, Publisher, and Visio. The Redmond, Washington-based tech giant says the update will be available to Windows 10 users as well.

Microsoft 365 includes premium versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, OneDrive, Microsoft Editor, and Microsoft Family Safety for PC, Mac, and mobile, plus Access and Publisher for PC. For individuals, Microsoft 365 Personal is $6.99 (approx Rs 520) per month or $69.99 (approx Rs 5,200) per year. For families and households of up to six people, Microsoft 365 Family is $9.99 (approx Rs 740) per month or $99.99 (approx Rs 7,400) per year. Existing subscribers will automatically receive the visual updates to the apps starting October 5 and will receive Microsoft Teams throughout October and November.

On the other hand, Office Home and Student 2021 carries a price tag of $149.99 (approx Rs 11,100) and includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Microsoft Teams for PC and Mac. Office Home and Business 2021 is $249.99 (approx Rs 18,600), comes with everything in Office Home and Student 2021, plus Outlook for PC and Mac and the rights to use the apps for business purposes. New users can buy Office 2021 from retailers worldwide and via the Microsoft site from October 5.

In terms of new features, the new Office 2021 includes collaboration tools found in Microsoft 365 versions of Office, with real-time co-authoring, OneDrive support, and even Microsoft Teams integration. With real-time co-authoring, users can work with others in the same document at the same time. Speaking over the new design, Microsoft said in a blog post, “This visual update is modern yet familiar, designed to help you focus on your best work. You’ll notice a neutral colour palette, softer window corners, refreshed tabs in the ribbon, and colourful presence indicators so you can easily see who’s working on a document with you. App themes will stay in sync with your Windows light or dark mode by default."

