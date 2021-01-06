Office Lens App for Windows Removed from Microsoft Store, Loses Several Cloud-Based Features

Microsoft has removed its document scanning app, Office Lens from the Microsoft Store. In its support forum, the company announced that as of January 1, the app on Windows PCs would also lose several cloud-based features including saving pictures to OneDrive, OneNote, Word, PowerPoint, or as PDFs. On the other hand, iOS and Android versions of Office Lens are unaffected, and users can download the app via the respective app stores. PC users can, however, use other Microsoft apps such as OneNote's camera to scan documents.

Microsoft had first revealed the cutoff date for the Office Lens Windows app back in October 2020. The company in its support document outlines, "Cloud-based services in Office Lens for Windows, such as saving your pictures to OneDrive, OneNote, Word, PowerPoint, or PDF, are no longer available in the app as of December 31, 2020. You can continue to use any other features of the app as installed on your computer or device. Office Lens for Windows 10 is longer available for download from the Microsoft Store as of January 1, 2021."

The update essentially means that PC users who still have the Office Lens could still use the application though, its notable features are now unavailable - practically leaving it useless. The document scanning app is more natural to use on a mobile device as they tend to have better cameras and are easy to carry around. However, the new update might be a setback for some Surface users who enjoyed the app, thanks to laptop's light build and decent camera. Additionally, Microsoft plans to end support for other Windows applications such as Skype for Business Online Connector and Visio Web Access, later this year.

Meanwhile, the Redmond, US-based company is is planning a "sweeping visual rejuvenation of Windows" operating system, likely in October this year. Past rumours also indicate that the company would visually modify the Start Menu, Action Center, Taskbar, and Windows apps with the Windows 10 21H2 'Sun Valley' update.