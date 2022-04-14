Oil India Systems Hacked; Attackers Demand More Than Rs 57 Crore In Ransom: All Details

Oil India, the major public sector oil company in the country has been subjected to a cyber attack that has disrupted the company’s operations in Assam. Oil India has now received a ransom demand of $75 million (roughly Rs 57 crores) from the perpetrators, officials were quoted by news agency PTI as saying. A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 after a complaint was lodged with the police.

Oil India and the government exchequer have incurred huge financial losses due to the cyberattack, as the business has been seriously affected through the IT system, Oil India‘s Manager for Security Sachin Kumar said in the police complaint. According to PTI, the cyberattack took place on April 10 at Oil India’s workstations of the Geological and Reservoir department, but it was intimated by the IT department on Tuesday, April 12. Kumar said that the attackers have demanded a $7.5 million ransom through a note from the infected PC. The server, network, and other related services of the company have been affected.

A senior Assam Police official was quoted by PTI as saying that they registered a case under the various sections of the IPC and IT Act. Oil India Spokesperson Tridiv Hazarika told PTI that the company is working to repair the systems in phases, but it will take time. “Our online systems are down and we are working offline. The drilling and production work has been unaffected. The data are being saved offline now and it will be uploaded later when the IT system will run again," Hazarika was quoted as saying.

