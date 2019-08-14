Ola Acquires Bengaluru-Based Artificial Intelligence Solutions Start-Up Pikup.ai
Co-founded by Inder Singh and Ritwik Saikia, pikup.ai uses autonomous technologies like AI, computer vision and sensor fusion to provide seamless AI-powered solutions for businesses.
Image for Representation (IANS)
Ride-hailing service Ola on Tuesday announced the acquisition of 'pikup.ai', an artificial intelligence (AI) start-up based out of Bangalore, for an undisclosed sum. As part of the deal, the team at pikup.ai will join Ola. Co-founded by Inder Singh and Ritwik Saikia, pikup.ai uses autonomous technologies like AI, computer vision and sensor fusion to provide seamless AI-powered solutions for businesses. "As we advance on our mission to build mobility for a billion people, we are investing in futuristic technology solutions that will shape the future of mobility in India and the world," said Ankit Bhati, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Ola. "We are very excited to welcome the pikup.ai team to Ola and we look forward to co-creating innovative technology that will help redefine the mobility experience in the times to come," Bhati said.
Ola is increasing its focus on using advanced analytics and deep technology to build futuristic mobility solutions for India and the world. Earlier this year, Ola announced its intent to set up an Advanced Technology Centre in the San Francisco Bay area to focus on developing next-generation technologies in mobility like electric, connected and autonomous vehicles. By bringing deep domain expertise to Ola, this 'acquihire' will also deliver innovations that continue to improve safety and transform the customer experience, the company said. "We are looking forward to joining Ola on its mission to build mobility for a billion people and are very excited about building meaningful technology solutions that have a deep impact on the lives of millions, every single day," said Inder Singh, co-founder of pikup.ai.
- artificial intelligence
- artificial intelligence (AI)
- artificial intelligence autonomous driving
- Artificial Intelligence Features
