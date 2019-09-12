Ola Appoints Pranav Tiwari and Sanjay Kharb as Vice Presidents of Engineering

Ola has appointed Pranav Tiwari, former CTO of Cellworks and an ex-Googler, as the Vice President of Engineering. He will be working towards optimising growth and profitability by bringing in necessary efficiencies in the supply chain function.

Sanjay Kharb, who was earlier VP - Production Engineering at InMobi, has joined as Vice President of Engineering Infrastructure and will strengthen efficiencies in Ola’s technology infrastructure including site operability, compliance and data systems.

Pranav Tiwari will be leading Ola’s team of engineers to enhance and develop Ola’s fulfilment stack and allotment platform.

The team will work closely with the supply chain team to build solutions that will optimise the use of vehicles on the platform, reduce deviations in routes, and improve matching of customers with drivers, among others.

Local nuances such as one-ways, short-cuts and unmapped terrains along with diversity in culture, languages and demographics make for a challenging ground reality in India.

Therefore, innovations around mapping and geo-locations are extremely critical to build up on experience. Pranav’s experience with Google in maps and data mining will aid Ola in driving localised solutions to combat issues that customers and drivers face on road today.

Prior to joining Ola, Pranav was the CTO of Cellworks, where he led the building of computational platforms that could predict outcomes of therapy using simulation. He has also worked at Google India for over 12 years leading the engineering site at Bangalore. Pranav has over 35 patents in his name in the field of web data mining and data scalability.

Sanjay comes on board with the mandate to ensure a seamless working of system stability, environment sanity, developer productivity along with enabling faster detection and resolution of defects.

Under Sanjay’s leadership, Ola’s engineering teams will be able to deliver improved experience in managing entrenched inefficiencies and enhancing infrastructural capabilities.

With over 20 years of varied experience across e-commerce, mobile advertising, travel, IoT and auto industry Sanjay led the technology infrastructure domain in Inmobi. He has also worked with Makemytrip as the Vice President of Business Intelligence, Data platform, Data Science, Infrastructure and Security.

Ola has been strengthening its leadership team across domains including technology over the last month. Badri Raghavan, joined Ola as the Chief Data Scientist last week. Prior to this Vishal Kaul joined as the Chief Operating Officer and Shalabh Seth was appointed the CEO of Ola Fleet Technologies.

