English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Ola Partners With PhonePe to Launch AutoPay Feature

Once users have linked their Credit/Debit card on the PhonePe app, the Autopay feature will allow them to pay for their Ola ride automatically once the trip ends.

News18.com

Updated:June 14, 2018, 6:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ola Partners With PhonePe to Launch AutoPay Feature
Representative image.
PhonePe, a Bengaluru-based payments company, has announced a partnership with Ola on Thursday. Users will now be able to book an Ola using the PhonePe app. With this partnership, PhonePe users will have access to Ola’s commuting offerings, along with the AutoPay feature.

AutoPay allows users to link their Credit/Debit card for an Ola ride in the PhonePe app. Their ride-fare would automatically be paid at the end of every ride. Users can also choose to switch off AutoPay instructions from the settings at anytime.

The Ola micro-app has been built by the PhonePe team using the Ola developer platform. It is a mapping application using react native that provides not just location but navigation with direction, aiming to match the experience of native iOS and Android maps.

Earlier this year, Ola introduced in-trip insurance program for customers. The Bengaluru-based company partnered with Acko General Insurance Ltd to launch the insurance program designed to benefit its customers across 110+ cities. A user booking an Ola ride can opt for an in-trip insurance cover while booking the ride at a premium of Rs 1 for all intra-city travel; Rs 10 for Ola Rentals; Rs 15 for Ola Outstation.

Watch: Top 5 iOS 12 Features Announced at Apple WWDC 2018


Also Watch

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film

What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film

Recommended For You