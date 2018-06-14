English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ola Partners With PhonePe to Launch AutoPay Feature
Once users have linked their Credit/Debit card on the PhonePe app, the Autopay feature will allow them to pay for their Ola ride automatically once the trip ends.
Representative image.
PhonePe, a Bengaluru-based payments company, has announced a partnership with Ola on Thursday. Users will now be able to book an Ola using the PhonePe app. With this partnership, PhonePe users will have access to Ola’s commuting offerings, along with the AutoPay feature.
AutoPay allows users to link their Credit/Debit card for an Ola ride in the PhonePe app. Their ride-fare would automatically be paid at the end of every ride. Users can also choose to switch off AutoPay instructions from the settings at anytime.
The Ola micro-app has been built by the PhonePe team using the Ola developer platform. It is a mapping application using react native that provides not just location but navigation with direction, aiming to match the experience of native iOS and Android maps.
Earlier this year, Ola introduced in-trip insurance program for customers. The Bengaluru-based company partnered with Acko General Insurance Ltd to launch the insurance program designed to benefit its customers across 110+ cities. A user booking an Ola ride can opt for an in-trip insurance cover while booking the ride at a premium of Rs 1 for all intra-city travel; Rs 10 for Ola Rentals; Rs 15 for Ola Outstation.
Watch: Top 5 iOS 12 Features Announced at Apple WWDC 2018
Also Watch
AutoPay allows users to link their Credit/Debit card for an Ola ride in the PhonePe app. Their ride-fare would automatically be paid at the end of every ride. Users can also choose to switch off AutoPay instructions from the settings at anytime.
The Ola micro-app has been built by the PhonePe team using the Ola developer platform. It is a mapping application using react native that provides not just location but navigation with direction, aiming to match the experience of native iOS and Android maps.
Earlier this year, Ola introduced in-trip insurance program for customers. The Bengaluru-based company partnered with Acko General Insurance Ltd to launch the insurance program designed to benefit its customers across 110+ cities. A user booking an Ola ride can opt for an in-trip insurance cover while booking the ride at a premium of Rs 1 for all intra-city travel; Rs 10 for Ola Rentals; Rs 15 for Ola Outstation.
Watch: Top 5 iOS 12 Features Announced at Apple WWDC 2018
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
-
Wednesday 13 June , 2018
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
Wednesday 13 June , 2018 News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony, Highlights: As It Happened
- Premachandran: Afghanistan Roll With the Punches & Come Out Head Held High on 1st Day in Test Cricket
- Race 3: What to Expect from a Typical Salman Khan Film
- Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Shrivastava Outshines His Idol Govinda During His Performance On Dance Deewane, See Pics
- Watch Brave Cops Drive SUV Across River to Rescue Stranded Family in Kerala [Video]