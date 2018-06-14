Ola Partners With PhonePe to Launch AutoPay Feature

PhonePe, a Bengaluru-based payments company, has announced a partnership with Ola on Thursday. Users will now be able to book an Ola using the PhonePe app. With this partnership, PhonePe users will have access to Ola’s commuting offerings, along with the AutoPay feature.AutoPay allows users to link their Credit/Debit card for an Ola ride in the PhonePe app. Their ride-fare would automatically be paid at the end of every ride. Users can also choose to switch off AutoPay instructions from the settings at anytime.The Ola micro-app has been built by the PhonePe team using the Ola developer platform. It is a mapping application using react native that provides not just location but navigation with direction, aiming to match the experience of native iOS and Android maps.Earlier this year, Ola introduced in-trip insurance program for customers. The Bengaluru-based company partnered with Acko General Insurance Ltd to launch the insurance program designed to benefit its customers across 110+ cities. A user booking an Ola ride can opt for an in-trip insurance cover while booking the ride at a premium of Rs 1 for all intra-city travel; Rs 10 for Ola Rentals; Rs 15 for Ola Outstation.