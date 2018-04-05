English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ola Introduces In-Trip Insurance Program For Customers
Ola extends the benefits of the ‘Chalo befikar’ insurance program to its customers across all categories viz. cabs, auto, kaali-peeli, and e-rickshaw.
Ola Introduces In-Trip Insurance Program For Customers
Ola, India’s ride-sharing company, launches a comprehensive in-trip insurance program for its customers across India. Ola extends the benefits of the ‘Chalo befikar’ insurance program to its customers across all categories viz. cabs, auto, kaali-peeli, and e-rickshaw.
Ola has partnered with Acko General Insurance Ltd to launch this program designed to benefit its customers across 110+ cities. A user booking an Ola ride can opt for an in-trip insurance cover while booking the ride at a premium of Rs 1 for all intra-city travel; Rs 10 for Ola Rentals; Rs 15 for Ola Outstation.
The program is being rolled out for customers in major metros and will be scaled up to all cities, covering the entire base in the coming weeks. The comprehensive insurance program provides benefits in cases of loss of baggage or laptops, missed flights, accidental medical expense, ambulance transportation cover, and much more the company said in a statement. The optional in-trip insurance program can be purchased through the Ola app. The claims can be made through the Ola app as well as Acko’s website, mobile app and, call center. Ola’s partnership with ICICI Lombard General Insurance Ltd will be live in the coming months.
Here is how a customer can avail in-trip insurance program:
1. New user → in-app communication while booking a ride
2. Menu → profile → ride insurance → toggle insurance ‘on’ (once a customer has given his/her consent, insurance is charged on all his/her future rides unless the toggle is put to ‘off’)
The in-trip insurance will cover the following:
Watch: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Also Watch
Ola has partnered with Acko General Insurance Ltd to launch this program designed to benefit its customers across 110+ cities. A user booking an Ola ride can opt for an in-trip insurance cover while booking the ride at a premium of Rs 1 for all intra-city travel; Rs 10 for Ola Rentals; Rs 15 for Ola Outstation.
The program is being rolled out for customers in major metros and will be scaled up to all cities, covering the entire base in the coming weeks. The comprehensive insurance program provides benefits in cases of loss of baggage or laptops, missed flights, accidental medical expense, ambulance transportation cover, and much more the company said in a statement. The optional in-trip insurance program can be purchased through the Ola app. The claims can be made through the Ola app as well as Acko’s website, mobile app and, call center. Ola’s partnership with ICICI Lombard General Insurance Ltd will be live in the coming months.
Here is how a customer can avail in-trip insurance program:
1. New user → in-app communication while booking a ride
2. Menu → profile → ride insurance → toggle insurance ‘on’ (once a customer has given his/her consent, insurance is charged on all his/her future rides unless the toggle is put to ‘off’)
The in-trip insurance will cover the following:
Watch: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival: List of Discounts And Combo Offers on Smartphones, TV, Wearables And More
- Watch: Ranbir Kapoor Gets Down on His Knees, Dedicates Song to Deepika Padukone
- Weightlifter Gururaja Opens India’s Medal Tally With Silver in 56kg Category
- Sanjay Dutt Gets Angry, Walks Out After Questions About Madhuri Dixit; Watch Video
- Deepika-Anisha, Katrina-Isabelle, Alia-Shaheen Take To Social Media To Showcase Their Sisterly Bond