Ola to Create 3,500 Job Opportunities as Part of Govt of Haryana’s “Saksham Saarthi” Project

Ola is organizing a 3 day “Ola Bike Maha Rozgar Mela” in Gurugram to create employment opportunities for the youth of Haryana. The mela is being organized in partnership with the Government of Haryana and aims to enable entrepreneurial opportunities to thousands of bike drivers in the state, by bringing together bike manufacturers, service providers, Employment Office of Gurugram representatives and financial institutions.Apart from the flexibility to either buy or lease new bikes, these first-time entrepreneurs will also have the option to convert existing vehicles to yellow-board commercial vehicles. This event is aligned with the Govt. of Haryana’s visionary program ‘Saksham Saarthi’, aimed at enabling improved livelihood opportunities for the youth of Haryana.In July 2018, Ola had signed an MoU with Department of Employment, Government of Haryana to create 35,000 livelihood opportunities in the State under the ‘Saksham Saarthi” program. Through this Bike Mela, Ola aims to reach to the youth of Haryana and aims to create nearly 3500 micro entrepreneurs, the company said in a statement.Speaking on the occasion, Pranav Mehta, Business Head at Ola said, “Ola is committed to building a mobility ecosystem that is safe, sustainable and accessible for all, also creating livelihood opportunities for the youth in the cities. Haryana as one of our rapidly growing states has contributed significantly to the growth of the mobility economy in the country, specifically with pioneering modes of transport such as bike taxis. We have received a great response for Ola Bike from citizens in the state and are proud to announce our expansion to meet the growing demand here. We are thrilled to collaborate with the Government of Haryana on their “Saksham Haryana” initiative and are happy to contribute towards creating entrepreneurial opportunities for the youth of Haryana through the Ola Bike Maha Rozgar mela.”The Ola Bike Mela is scheduled for the 10th, 11th, and 12th of January at the City Life Mall, Old Delhi-Gurugram Road, Dundahera Village , Kapashera Border, Gurugram. Apart from guidance on new two-wheeler purchase and finance options, the Mela will also have a lucky draw that gives a chance to win a variety of prizes from LED TVs, to smartphones. The Mela will also provide guidance to existing bike owners on converting white number-plates to commercial yellow plates.