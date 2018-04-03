English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ola To Digitise Public Transportation With The Acquisition Of Ridlr
The acquisition complements Ola’s continued efforts to integrate its mobility platform with public transportation infrastructure.
Ola To Digitise Public Transportation With The Acquisition Of Ridlr (Representative Image)
Ola, India’s ride-hailing companies today announced the acquisition of Mumbai-based Ridlr, an end-to-end public transport ticketing and commuting app. The acquisition complements Ola’s continued efforts to integrate its mobility platform with public transportation infrastructure. The integration of Ridlr will bring new opportunities for users to serve their mobility needs the company said in a statement.
Established in 2012, Ridlr enables users to search and book public transport options on their mobile phones. Ridlr’s proprietary IoT devices bring digital capabilities to public transportation in India. With this acquisition, Ola aims to bring new technology and mobility options as it works to expand into and partner with cities in India and abroad.
“Public transportation serves millions of Indians every day, and powering these needs with real-time information, mobile ticketing, cashless payments, and reliable services is bound to impact their end experience. The challenge really is to make the entire ecosystem inclusive and robust for all. Ridlr, in a short span has made huge strides in this space, and this latest acquisition lends muscle to our efforts in making transportation a far more holistic service. I am delighted to welcome the Ridlr team on board and join our mission of building mobility for a billion people.” Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-Founder and CEO of Ola said.
Ridlr’s team of 64 employees will be joining Ola. Ridlr is currently serving commuters in Mumbai and Delhi with partnerships with BEST, Delhi metro, and Mumbai metro, along with pilots in several other cities. Brijraj Vaghani, founder of Ridlr to continue leading its operations.
