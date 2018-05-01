English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ola, Uber and Others to Get Designated Parking Spaces at Railway Stations
The Railway Board has directed its zones to prepare a blueprint to replicate such a model existing in some stations of Bangalore and present an action taken the report in the next three months.
Picture for representation
Railways plan to provide parking spaces for app-based cab services within station premises to enable passengers get their next mode of transport within minutes of their arrival. The Railway Board has directed its zones to prepare a blueprint to replicate such a model existing in some stations of Bangalore and present an action taken report in the next three months, a senior official told PTI.
"Just like airports the plan is to have exclusive parking spaces for each app-based cab service. It is provided in 12 stations in Bangalore for Uber and Ola on open tender basis. Passengers can either book their cabs on their mobiles or we can have dedicated help desks which can help them book their rides. This will ensure seamless movement of traffic to and fro from stations," said the official.
While across the country cab aggregators like Ola have signed MoUs with different railway zones to operate in designated stations, this move will ensure that all such service providers can bid for space at competitive rates and the model can be followed across the railway network.
Once the cab is booked by a passenger, all he has to do is stand at the particular cab service's designated pick up zone where their ride would be waiting.
Also Read: Proof of Aliens or Just Another Martian Rock? This Image by NASA's Mars Rover Sparks Global Debate
The new concept was introduced at the Bangalore City Junction Railway Station (SBC) where a dedicated Ola and Uber pick up zones within railway station premises was created. The arrangement enables the two services to park their vehicles at a designated area inside SBC premises, and reach a passenger within two minutes of them booking the cabs. For passengers without a smartphone or app, representatives will book a cab and share driver details over SMS.
The Railway Board has now asked zones across the railway network to replicate this model.
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel
In fact, the board in its letter has said that the model also has great potential for revenue generation - while the SBC's average per annum earning through this model has been around Rs 15 crore, in Mysore, where it was started in December last year, the earnings were Rs 84,000 per month.
"The idea came to the notice of the board through the good work website where zones upload the innovations that they do in their areas. The board has listed 25 such good work and asked the zones to replicate them.
"This one is specially unique as it not only helps passengers get their next mode of transport quickly, but also helps in decongesting the stations. Also, since the payment is through the application, there will no haggling over prices, routes," said another official.
Also Watch
"Just like airports the plan is to have exclusive parking spaces for each app-based cab service. It is provided in 12 stations in Bangalore for Uber and Ola on open tender basis. Passengers can either book their cabs on their mobiles or we can have dedicated help desks which can help them book their rides. This will ensure seamless movement of traffic to and fro from stations," said the official.
While across the country cab aggregators like Ola have signed MoUs with different railway zones to operate in designated stations, this move will ensure that all such service providers can bid for space at competitive rates and the model can be followed across the railway network.
Once the cab is booked by a passenger, all he has to do is stand at the particular cab service's designated pick up zone where their ride would be waiting.
Also Read: Proof of Aliens or Just Another Martian Rock? This Image by NASA's Mars Rover Sparks Global Debate
The new concept was introduced at the Bangalore City Junction Railway Station (SBC) where a dedicated Ola and Uber pick up zones within railway station premises was created. The arrangement enables the two services to park their vehicles at a designated area inside SBC premises, and reach a passenger within two minutes of them booking the cabs. For passengers without a smartphone or app, representatives will book a cab and share driver details over SMS.
The Railway Board has now asked zones across the railway network to replicate this model.
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel
In fact, the board in its letter has said that the model also has great potential for revenue generation - while the SBC's average per annum earning through this model has been around Rs 15 crore, in Mysore, where it was started in December last year, the earnings were Rs 84,000 per month.
"The idea came to the notice of the board through the good work website where zones upload the innovations that they do in their areas. The board has listed 25 such good work and asked the zones to replicate them.
"This one is specially unique as it not only helps passengers get their next mode of transport quickly, but also helps in decongesting the stations. Also, since the payment is through the application, there will no haggling over prices, routes," said another official.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Monday 30 April , 2018
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Monday 30 April , 2018 Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Wedding Invitations Come With Official Game Of Thrones Stamp
- Motorola Moto X4 Available For Zero-Cost EMI as Low as Rs 703 Per Month on Amazon India
- Top 5 Motorcycles in India With Mileage Over 90 Kmpl - Hero Splendor, Bajaj CT100 and More
- Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: 5 Times the Actress' Airport Style Gave Us Major Fashion Goals
- CWG Champion Vinesh Phogat Wants Medal And History in 2020 Olympics