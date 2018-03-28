English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Ola, Uber India Merger Talks Being Pushed by Investor SoftBank: Reports

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has different plans for India though.

News18.com

Updated:March 28, 2018, 8:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ola, Uber India Merger Talks Being Pushed by Investor SoftBank: Reports
(Representative image, Image: REUTERS)
SoftBank has asked for a merger between India's homegrown ride-hailing firm Ola and its US counterpart Uber operating in India. With this merger, the Japanese investment giant aims to consolidate the ride-hailing market in the country. SoftBank is the biggest investor in both the companies and began pushing its plans for the merger between the companies since the last year, with the plans gaining momentum only recently.

Ony recently, Uber had closed its operations in Southeast Asia after trading its local units to Grab, its rival in the parts, agreeing to a 27.5 percent control in the merged entity.

As per a report, senior executives of both Ola and Uber are in talks for the merger and the deal might be closed within a few months. As per another source, Softbank might favour Ola acquiring Uber India, though the details of the merger are still being discussed.

Also read: Apple iPad 9.7-inch With Pencil Support, A10 Fusion Chip Launched For Rs 28,000

In case both the ride-hailing companies go ahead with the merger, it would mark fourth such operation shut down for Uber, after China, Russia and Southeast Asia.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has different plans for India though. An internal statement by him, now present on the company blog states "The great news about our Grab deal is that it allows us to double down to invest aggressively in our core markets—and we consider India very much as core to Uber’s success. We’d, of course, look at any deals that can add value to our partners and shareholders, but we believe in controlling our own destiny in India.”

As per independent analysts, Uber and Ola celebrate almost the same amount of market share in India. This is a major point of contention in the merger of both these companies.

Watch: Tech and Auto Show | EP34 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Recommended For You