Old-gen Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and Galaxy Z Flip will receive new Android 11-based One UI 3.1.1 OS that runs on the latest-gen Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. With the latest software version, Samsung promises premium features on older foldable smartphones. Samsung says the availability of the software update will vary by country and region. The company is yet to share the exact rollout date. Some of the notable features the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and Galaxy Z Flip will receive include Drag and Split, Rotate All Apps, Custom Aspect Ratio, App Split View, and Cover Screen Mirroring.

Starting with Drag and Split, users will no longer need to open up a new tab and switch back and forth constantly between windows. The feature lets users drag the link they want to check to the edge of the phone screen and open it in a new window to be viewed simultaneously. It works with several apps such as Samsung Internet, Samsung Notes, My Files, Messages, MS Office, OneNote, OneDrive and more. To use the feature, press down on the link you want to open > Drag the link to wherever you want to on the edge of your screen to open a new window. Next, we have is the Multi-Active Window that lets users use up to three apps simultaneously on the same screen. With One UI 3.1.1, users can even adjust both the height and the width of the app windows as per preferences. For apps without built-in support: Go to Settings > Click Advanced Features > Go to Labs > Click on Multi Window for all apps. When it comes to changing the layout of apps to the preferred style, Natural Window Switching makes transitions more responsive and intuitive.

In a blog post, Samsung notes that foldable phones aim to enhance viewing experience regardless of portrait or landscape orientation. The One UI 3.1.1 for Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G carries a “fine-tuned" upgrade to make the transition from portrait to landscape “smoother than ever." With the new Rotate All Apps feature, apps will transition to the proper UX to match the portrait or landscape aspect ratio. When the feature is toggled on in ‘Labs,’ even vertically fixed apps can be rotated 90 degrees. Go to Settings > Click Advanced Features > Go to Labs > Click on Auto-rotate apps > Choose between two options - keep app’s orientation or Match phone’s orientation.

Similarly, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and Galaxy Z Flip users can customise aspect ratios even for apps that don’t have native support. Go to Labs > Click on Customised App Aspect Ratios > Click on apps to customise aspect ratios > Select one of four options: Fullscreen, 16:9, 4:3, and App default. Samsung notes 4:3 aspect ratio is not available on the first-gen Galaxy Fold. Other features include App Split View that brings the message list on the left of the screen, and conversation on the right. It allows users to take in more information at a glance. The old phones are also getting a new “Flex mode panel" that splits the screen when the phone is folded. With this, users can enjoy control of media while watching content. Lastly, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and Galaxy Z Flip users can now enjoy ‘Pin Apps With Taskbar’ and Cover Screen Mirroring.

