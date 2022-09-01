Older Apple iPhones, iPads Getting Urgent Security Update: Get It Now

Apple has a clear policy when it comes to supporting older devices and their software. But every now and then we have seen the company tweaking its policies when necessary. Once again, the brand has issued a security fix via a software update for devices that are no longer officially supported.

The new Apple iOS 12.5.6 version is rolling out this week, and if any of you still have the older iPhone 5s, iPhone 6 series, iPad Air, iPad Mini 2 or even the 6th-gen iPod Touch, we suggest you update these devices right away.

The build number of the new update from Apple is 16H71 and as per the company, it fixes the vulnerability in WebKit which can result in arbitrary code execution, allowing them to access your device and control it as well.

Apple has assured that it knows about the issue, but the worrying part is that the report suggests this issue may have already been exploited by attackers. This admission itself means that users with the aforementioned devices running the iOS 12 version should update to the latest firmware at the earliest.

The update carries a download size of 275MB which doesn’t sound like a lot, but should fix the loophole in WebKit. As you know the drill, go to the iPhone/iPad Settings – General – Software Update – and get this important update right away.

It is rare that Apple does provide updates for such devices, and we are hoping that any possible exploit of the issue doesn’t make it worse for these users. Apple has lauded its effort to migrate existing users to the latest version in a couple of months after its launch, so this development clearly suggests that even Apple has some users still running on the dated versions.

