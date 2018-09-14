English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Older iPhones May Lose Dongles, Move to Hurt Chip Supplier Cirrus: Barclays
Comparing the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 pages from last week to today, Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis wrote in a note he had found that Apple "will remove the dongle (~$1.00 CRUS content) from its entire suite of phones."
Older iPhones May Lose Dongles, Move to Hurt Chip Supplier Cirrus: Barclays (photo for representation)
Loading...
Apple's older iPhones would no longer include lightning-to-headphone jack adapters, the company's website showed on Thursday, which according to Barclays would hurt audio chip supplier Cirrus Logic. Shares of Cirrus, which makes analogue chips used in Apple devices, fell 3.8 percent to $39.46. In fiscal 2018, Apple accounted for about 81 percent of Cirrus total sales.
Cirrus did not immediately respond to request for comment and Apple declined to comment. Comparing the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 pages from last week to today, Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis wrote in a note he had found that Apple "will remove the dongle (~$1.00 CRUS content) from its entire suite of phones."
"While CRUS did admit the dongle was out in current generations, it's an additional negative that they are also removing the dongle from the older products," Curtis said. Apple introduced three new iPhones, including its largest-ever iPhone and a watch that detects heart problems on Wednesday.
Cirrus did not immediately respond to request for comment and Apple declined to comment. Comparing the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 pages from last week to today, Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis wrote in a note he had found that Apple "will remove the dongle (~$1.00 CRUS content) from its entire suite of phones."
"While CRUS did admit the dongle was out in current generations, it's an additional negative that they are also removing the dongle from the older products," Curtis said. Apple introduced three new iPhones, including its largest-ever iPhone and a watch that detects heart problems on Wednesday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hyundai Verna Anniversary Edition Launched in India for Rs 11.69 Lakh, Gets New Marina blue Color
- Determined Hong Kong Eager to Make Strong Impression Against Powerhouses Pakistan & India
- Chennai Super Kings Superfan Gets His Wedding Invite Designed as Match Ticket
- SAFF Championship: Manvir Brace Helps India Trounce Pakistan to Setup Maldives Finale
- 13th September 1969: An Australian Legend is Born
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...