Olivia Hoax on WhatsApp is Pushing Teens Towards Porn, Not Soon After Blue Whale And Momo Challenge

Dont accept any message from unknown or suspicious looking no.#SayNOtoCyberStrangers pic.twitter.com/Wlh7VaGYG2 — Crime Branch, Odisha Police (@CIDOdisha) September 14, 2018

Do you keep an eye on what your children are doing on the internet? If not, then start keeping an eye on them and teach them to be careful about online fraudsters. A new Whatsapp scam has now come to light, wherein young WhatsApp users are sent a fake message, which then directs them to a porn website. In this scam, a girl named Olivia introduces herself as a friend, by mentioning a common friend. After this she gives a link as proof of his friendship photo and asks to click. Olivia claims that the teenager can see the picture with him after clicking on the link.Crime Branch of Odisha Police has tweeted on September 14, "It is being targeted by the latest claims of friendship through the false claims of friendship, the new Whatsapp spam named Olivia Hoaks." Parents are advised to keep an eye on their children's online activity and do not accept or block messages from any stranger or suspicious number.In fact, this link leads to that teenager child on a porn website where pornographic photos and sexual activity videos are turned on immediately. This deception is being identified by the name of 'Olivia Hoaks'. Through this Whatsapp fraud, teenagers are being pushed to porn videos and they may be victims of unwanted porn watching.Simultaneously, the Odisha Police Department says that so far no such complaint has been reported in Odisha, but this caution has been issued to take precautions. #SayNOtoCyberStrangers have been written with this warning. It is worth noting that even before this, there has been an attack on deadly online games like 'Momo Challenge' and the police has also issued warnings against it.