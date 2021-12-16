Omicron Alert: Apple Delays Return To Offices Again, Announces Bonus For Every Employee

Cupertino-based giant Apple has delayed the date by which its corporate employees will return to office. An email from CEO Tim Cook was quoted by Bloomberg as saying that the return to work date is “yet to be determined." He also announced that Apple will be giving all employees $1,000 (roughly Rs 76,216) that can be used for work-from-home needs, a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said.

An Apple spokesperson later confirmed the development to The Verge, saying that the $1,000 (roughly Rs 76,200) will apply to every employee, including retail workers. The delay comes as COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant begins to spread across the world. Earlier, Apple employees were expected to return to office starting February 1, 2022 in a hybrid work pilot that was announced last month. The February 1, 2022 date was itself a delayed back-to-office date, as the company has shifted its plans due to the uncertain COVID-19 pandemic situation across the world.

Apple this week closed three retail stores in US and Canada in response to growing COVID-19 infections in the region. Further, earlier this week Apple began requiring customers to wear masks while inside retail stores.

The Omicron variant of the SARS-COV-2 virus or the novel coronavirus has been spiking in some parts of the world like the United Kingdom. Several cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in India as well, and there are fears that this could lead to the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

