One More Thing: Are The Apple Silicon Powered Macs Incoming On November 10?

Yet another Apple Event is upon us. The third event in as many months, this has been dubbed “One More Thing”. The rather colourful invite (you can see pictured above) doesn’t really give us any hints as to what is on the agenda, but it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to assume that new Mac computing devices are on the way. Specifically, the new Mac line-up powered by the Apple Silicon chips. Apple had announced many months ago that they will be embarking on a switch from Intel’s processors to their own Apple Silicon processors for the Mac, iMac and MacBook line-ups starting this year. That time could very well be upon us. However, do not discount the announcement of new MacBook refresh as well, still running the Intel processors. We will also know when the macOS Big Sur update is expected to roll out.

Apple has used Intel processors for its MacBook, iMac and Mac computing devices since 2005. It was at the Worldwide Developers Conference this summer where Apple confirmed that the first Apple Silicon based Macs will be out before the end of 2020. It is interesting to note that Apple is using the phrase One More Thing, often used by former CEO Steve Jobs. There is expectation that Apple may bring back the 12-inch MacBook, which hasn’t been refreshed since 2017 and was dropped from the MacBook line-up with the eventual re-emergence of the updated MacBook Air taking up the mantle of the smallest and lightest MacBook in the line-up.

If we are to look for other candidates, which other Apple Mac could get the Apple Silicon refresh this year. The Apple MacBook Pro 13 has already received the 2020 refresh with the 10th generation Intel Core processors. So has the MacBook Air, around the same time. The iMac 21.5-inch as well as the iMac 27-inch have also been refreshed in the second half of 2020. That pretty well just leaves the Apple MacBook Pro 16 which is yet to get the 2020 refresh. Could we see the flagship MacBook Pro usher in the Apple Silicon era? It could be a rather solid statement if Apple was to do that.