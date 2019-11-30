One Year of Spotify Premium Now at 50 Per Cent Discount. Here's How You Can Subscribe

If you're a Spotify user in India, you must've already received the music streaming service's advertisement offering a limited-period discount for its yearly Spotify Premium subscription plan. For those who haven't, Spotify is offering a subscription to its premium annual plan at a massive discount of 50 per cent for users in India, right in time for the Black Friday sales rush.

The Spotify Premium annual plan is otherwise priced at Rs 1,189, however, under the current discount, music junkies have a shot at getting it for just Rs 699. We have to admit, this is a pretty sweet deal, especially for those us who always have our earphones plugged in. But please note that you don't have a lot of time to make up your mind as the discount is only valid till December 31. The offer is available for both, new and existing Spotify users. Users who are already on a Spotify Premium plan will have to subscribe again to avail the offer. However, Spotify Premium subscribers who are on a shared family plan, and those who have registered through a third-party reseller, are not eligible for this discount.

Here's How You Can Get Spotify Premium For A Year At Half The Price

First, create an account on Spotify on their website. Take note, Spotify doesn’t support premium subscriptions on its app. Spotify's various offers will then be yours for the choosing and you can access them all under the 'Plans' section on the site. Select the plan you want and click on the payment option. Spotify accepts all three: Credit Cards, Debit Cards and UPI payment as well.

Apart from its ongoing 50 per cent discount to the annual Premium membership, Spotify offers multiple other subscription plans as well, including daily, weekly and monthly passes. It also offers first-time users a three-month free trial period for its ad-free service, post which a fee of Rs 119 is charged monthly if you choose to continue. Spotify also offers student discounts on producing a valid school, college, or university ID, and a family pack priced at Rs 179 per month supporting up to six family members.

