OnePlus 10 Pro 5G India Launch Today: How To Watch Livestream And What To Expect

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will be launched in India later today. OnePlus announced the launch last week after weeks of speculation and interest, saying that the smartphone will be launched on March 31 in India. The OnePlus 10 Pro will be launched in India at 7:30PM IST tonight and the event will be streamed live on the company’s official YouTube channel and social media handles. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G was launched in China earlier this year. The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and a triple rear camera setup. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G also comes with a Hassleblad-branded triple rear camera setup and is the only smartphone in the OnePlus 10 series that has been launched so far.

HOW TO WATCH ONEPLUS 10 PRO LAUNCH

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G launch will be streamed live on the company’s official YouTube channel and social media profiles. The OnePlus 10 Pro launch will take place at 7:30PM IST in India and those who are interested can head to the company’s website, YouTube channel, or alternatively watch the launch event live in the video embed below this paragraph.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: OnePlus 10 Pro Price in India: Leak Hints OnePlus Flagship Will Cost This Much In India

ONEPLUS 10 PRO PRICES

Prices of the OnePlus 10 Pro are not known yet. The smartphone was launched in China at RMB 4,699 (roughly Rs 54,500) onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 256GB storage variant is priced at RMB 4,999 (roughly Rs 58,000), while the top-end variant with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at RMB 5,299 (roughly Rs 61,400). It has been launched in two colour options - Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. Recently, a tipster had hinted at the possible India prices, saying that the OnePlus 10 Pro may launch at a price of Rs 66,999 onwards in India, a Rs 2,000 higher price than its predecessor OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 10 Pro has been launched with a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display allows the OnePlus 10 Pro to automatically adjust its refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that comes with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 10 Pro Video, Expected Price, Specifications And More To Know Before Launch In India

In terms of connectivity, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi, NFC, a USB Type-C Port, and more. The smartphone has been launched with Android 12-powered ColorOS 12.1. The company has assured users that the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with OxygenOS 12 in India upon launch.

ONEPLUS 10 PRO CAMERA

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX789 shooter, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter from Samsung, and an 8-megapixel tertiary shooter. Like last time, this year’s camera system has also been co-developed in partnership with Swedish camera maker Hassleblad. The OnePlus 10 Pro has been launched with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 front snapper.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.