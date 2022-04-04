OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Open Sale In India On April 5: Price, Offers And Specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G open sale in India starts from Tuesday, 5 April this week. The latest OnePlus flagship phone launched in the country on 31 March and is all ready to go on sale for buyers. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G was unveiled in China first, and then we saw the phone at the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022) in Barcelona a few months back.

The new OnePlus 10 Pro 5G smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, it has the second-gen Hasselblad cameras and supports 80W fast charging.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G India Price And Sale Offers

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G India prices start from Rs 66,999 which gets you the 8GB + 128GB variant. You pay upwards of Rs 71,000 for the 12GB + 256GB model. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G comes in black and green colour options this year.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G sale offers are spread out and buyers have different choices based on how much discount they want. Those buying the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with SBI credit cards get an instant discount of Rs 4,500. Buyers also have the choice of exchanging their current phone and getting discounts up to Rs 5,000 on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. Existing OnePlus owners can get additional Rs 2,000 off for their phone.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G gets a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with support for QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G in India has launched with the reliable OxygenOS 12 version which is based on the Android 12 operating system. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology and fast wireless charging as well. The phone has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor.

As for connectivity, the OnePlus 10 Pro gets Bluetooth 5.2 version, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

