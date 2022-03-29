OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch: Price, Specifications And Everything We Know

OnePlus 10 Pro is set to launch globally, including in India on March 31. The company has started with its customary teasers ahead of the launch this week on Thursday. The OnePlus 10 Pro launch event will be available via a live stream, starting at 7:30 PM IST. OnePlus 10 Pro made its debut in China a few weeks back, and the phone was part of the company’s lineup at the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022) in Barcelona.

We got to spend some time with the device, giving us a closer look at the new OnePlus flagship phone. Here’s everything we know about the OnePlus 10 Pro and how much it could be priced in India.

OnePlus 10 Pro India Price Expected

OnePlus 10 Pro India prices are expected to be closer to the price of the OnePlus 9 Pro, or maybe even higher. As per a leak in the past few days, OnePlus 10 Pro India prices could start from Rs 66,999 which is Rs 2,000 more than the OnePlus 9 Pro India launch price. OnePlus 10 Pro 12GB RAM model could come for Rs 71,999 as per the same tipster. The official OnePlus 10 Pro prices for India will be revealed on March 31 but it is possible the range could be similar to the ones mentioned in the leak.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro is a flagship phone, so you get it with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. You get 8GB and 12GB RAM which helps OnePlus to price the phone more aggressively for the market. OnePlus 10 Pro sports a 6.7-inch LTPO display with an AMOLED display that supports Quad HD+ resolution along with 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus has equipped the device with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor. Hasselblad is once again partnering with OnePlus for its image processing and colour calibration. The device has a 5000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging via USB Type C interface.

Stay tuned for more updates on OnePlus 10 Pro launch in India, its prices and more.

