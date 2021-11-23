OnePlus 10 Pro May Have This Same OnePlus 9 Pro Camera Feature

The OnePlus 10 series is set to succeed the OnePlus 9 series early next year. We already have a lot of reports and renders about the OnePlus 10 series, and now the camera details of the OnePlus 10 Pro have been leaked to suggest that it may come with a telephoto lens instead of a periscope lens. This comes after reports of the OnePlus 10 Pro coming with Qualcomm‘s next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Renders of the OnePlus 10 Pro have shown a newly-designed camera module that houses a triple rear camera setup.

The latest report about the OnePlus 10 Pro coming without a periscope lens comes courtesy of known tipster Digital Chat Station, who hints that the OnePlus 10 Pro may retain the same zoom capabilities as its predecessor, the OnePlus 9 Pro. The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a Hasselblad-branded quad rear camera that includes an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The OnePlus 10 series is also expected to come with Hasselblad-branded cameras, similar to the OnePlus 9 series.

Other details about the camera are unknown as of now. In terms of other specifications, the OnePlus 10 Pro is rumoured to come with a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. The smartphone is said to come with a 5,000mAh battery with rumoured 125W fast charging, and may be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen-1 chipset, which may be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

It is not known as to when the OnePlus 10 series will be launched, but it is expected to launch in early 2022. There are reports that suggest that the OnePlus 10 series will be launched in China initially, before being available in other markets globally.

