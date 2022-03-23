OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Nord 3 And 4 Other OnePlus Smartphones Launching in India Soon

OnePlus is seemingly planning to launch a bunch of new smartphones in India this year. We already know that the company is planning to launch the OnePlus 10 Pro sometime in April, but a new leak reveals some interesting information. According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the Chinese tech company might launch OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite in April alongside OnePlus Nord 2T in the same month. The Nord 2T could also launch in early April, the tipster adds.

Also in May, OnePlus is tipped to launch the OnePlus 10R followed by the OnePlus Nord 3 or OnePlus Nord Pro in July. Lastly, OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 10 Ultra in India in the third quarter of 2022. The tipster has not shared any specification details of the phones.

OnePlus may also launch the OnePlus 10 Pro in India this month after introducing the device in China. The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and is tipped to be priced at around Rs 54,000. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, on the other hand, is tipped to be cheaper than the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. It could be priced at Rs Rs 20,000.

OnePlus is also rumoured to launch a OnePlus 10 Ultra. As the name suggests, it could be a more premium variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro. Earlier, OnePlus used to launch its most premium phones under the ‘T-Pro’ moniker - like the OnePlus 7T Pro. Last year, OnePlus skipped the OnePlus 9T and launched the OnePlus 9RT in India and other markets in early 2022 and late 2021, respectively. Readers must note that OnePlus has not revealed any information apart from confirming the OnePlus 10 Pro launch in India soon. Readers must take the information with a pinch of salt.

