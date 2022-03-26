OnePlus 10 Pro Price in India: Leak Hints OnePlus Flagship Will Cost This Much In India

OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 10 Pro in India on March 31. The company earlier this week announced the launch date for its latest flagship smartphone. OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in China earlier this year and was also showcased during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 in Barcelona. The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and since the smartphone has been showcased on multiple occasions abroad, we pretty much much know everything about the smartphone in terms of specifications, features, and how it looks. The main thing remaining now is the price and just ahead of the launch, the price has been leaked, hinting at a more expensive price point than its predecessor, the OnePlus 9 Pro.

ONEPLUS 10 PRO

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be launched in India at a price of Rs 66,999 onwards. The smartphone will come in three variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. While the base variant will be priced at Rs 66,999, the top-spec 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 71,999, according to the tipster. It is to be noted that this information is to be taken with a pinch of salt as OnePlus has not yet hinted at anything regarding the price of the OnePlus 10 Pro. The starting price of the OnePus 10 Pro is Rs 2,000 more expensive than its predecessor, if true. The OnePlus 9 Pro was launched last year at a price of Rs 64,999 onwards.

Advertisement

ONEPLUS 10 PRO SPECIFICATIONS

The OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in China with a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. The smartphone will come powered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It will come with a Hassleblad-branded triple rear camera setup that will include a 48-megapixel shooter, a 50-megapixel shooter, and an 8-megapixel shooter. Up front, it will come with a 32-megapixel front snapper.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will come with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVooc fast charging technology. It will also support 50W fast wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. The smartphone will come with Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 out of the box.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.