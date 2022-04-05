OnePlus 10 Pro To Go on Sale In India Today: Prices, Offers And Specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be going on sale in India today. The latest Android flagship will go on sale starting 12PM (noon) IST today on the OnePlus Store and Amazon. The OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in India last week at a price of Rs 66,999 onwards and comes with a 6.7-inch display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and more. The smartphone was launched alongside OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband-style earphones. The OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in India and global markets after its arrival in the Chinese market earlier this year.

OnePlus 10 Pro Price And Offers

The OnePlus 10 Pro is priced at Rs 66,999 onwards in India for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 71,999 in the country. The OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in two colour options - Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon and OnePlus Store. As an introductory offer, buyers on Amazon can avail a Rs 4,500 cashback on SBI Credit Card and Debit Card transactions, which will bring the smartphone’s starting price down to Rs 62,499.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports up to 80W fast charging.

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor. Up front, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

