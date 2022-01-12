OnePlus 10 Pro vs Realme GT 2 Pro: 2022 Flagship Battle Begins

With 2022 finally setting in, the battle for flagships has already begun. OnePlus and Realme, two prominent Chinese brands that fall under the same parent company BBK Electronics have already brought their flagship smartphones for 2022 - the OnePlus 10 Pro and Realme GT 2 Pro. While there are a lot of similarities among the two smartphones, they are very different devices from each other. While OnePlus enjoys a loyal fan base, Realme has upped its game in terms of offering first-in-segment features on the smartphone like an Ultra Wide Band Antenna Switching and more. Both the OnePlus 10 Pro and Realme GT 2 Pro have been launched in China only as of now, with the global and India launch of the two smartphones coming in the near future. With that in mind, let us take a close look at how the OnePlus 10 Pro and Realme GT 2 Pro fare against each other on paper.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Realme GT 2 Pro: Prices

The OnePlus 10 Pro has been launched in three variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and the top-spec 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at RMB 4,699 (roughly Rs 54,500), the 256GB storage variant is priced at RMB 4,999 (roughly Rs 58,000), while the top-end variant with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at RMB 5,299 (roughly Rs 61,400).

The Realme GT 2 Pro, on the other hand, comes in four variants, which are priced at CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs 45,600) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will also be available in an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant priced at CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs 49,100). The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs 50,400), while the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs 56,300).

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Realme GT 2 Pro: Specifications

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 10 Pro has been launched with a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display allows the OnePlus 10 Pro to automatically adjust its refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that comes with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.

The Realme GT 2 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a similar 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 65W fast charging.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Realme GT 2 Pro: Camera

The OnePlus 10 Pro has been launched with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX789 shooter, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter from Samsung, and an 8-megapixel tertiary shooter. Like last time, this year’s camera system has also been co-developed in partnership with Swedish camera maker Hassleblad. The OnePlus 10 Pro has been launched with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 front snapper.

The Realme GT 2 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 shooter with optical image stabilisation as well as electronic image stabilisation. The Realme GT 2 Pro also comes with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

