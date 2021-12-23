OnePlus 10 Pro Will Get This New Display Tech for a Better Viewing Experience

OnePlus 10 Pro will feature an LTPO 2.0 display, OnePlus chief Pete Lau confirmed on Weibo. In the post (via GSMArena), Lau clarified that users would notice an even smoother viewing experience thanks to the new display tech. The company had earlier confirmed the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro in January, but the exact debut date remains unclear. The company may also launch the regular OnePlus 10 alongside; however, there are no official details yet.

For those unaware, LTPO or ‘Low-temperature polycrystalline oxide’ display tech is a piece of hardware that enables variable refresh rates based on the content. LTPO panels feature a more power-efficient backplane that can control individual pixels on displays, resulting in better battery backup. The display tech was used by Apple for their Apple Watch displays, though companies like Samsung and OnePlus are frequently using it on their smartphones.

Meanwhile, other rumours associated with the new OnePlus 10 Pro include a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh - the same as the predecessor OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The display will reportedly carry a hole-punch cutout for the single front camera. The OnePlus 10 Pro may also house a 5,000mAh battery with ultra-fast 125W fast charging. Ultra-fast charging tech is getting more common among smartphones. Earlier today, Xiaomi confirmed the launch of the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge in India that supports 120W fast charging.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen-1 chipset, likely to be paired with up to 256GB of internal storage and 12GB RAM. Details related to the OnePlus 10 remain scarce at the moment. Another leak suggests that the OnePlus 10 series will first launch in China and debut in global markets later. The phone will likely launch in India, where the company enjoys massive popularity.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.