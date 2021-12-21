OnePlus 10 Pro Will Launch in January 2022, Company Confirms

The OnePlus Pro 10 smartphone will launch in January, co-founder Pete Lau confirmed the development earlier today on Weibo. OnePlus has been launching its flagship smartphones in the first quarter of the year for quite some time, and this time it chose January instead of March. OnePlus will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and the new Pro 10 device may use this SoC. The new OnePlus 10 Pro may launch with the vanilla OnePlus 10. The exact launch date of the smartphone remains unclear.

Earlier, the alleged renders of the OnePlus 10 Pro had surfaced online that showed triple cameras at the back without the Hasselblad branding that we saw on the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. The rear camera module seemingly comes in a square-shaped design that appears to be slightly inspired by the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Another leak claimed that the OnePlus 10 Pro might come with a telephoto lens instead of a periscope lens. It is also said that the smartphone would retain the same zoom capabilities as its predecessor. Despite no Hasselblad branding, the cameras may still be tuned by the Swedish optics company.

Other rumours associated with the OnePlus 10 Pro include a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz - the same as the predecessor. The front screen may have a hole-punch cutout for the single selfie camera. The phone may also come with a 5,000mAh battery with a whopping 125W fast charging. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen-1 chipset may come paired with up to 256GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM. Details related to the OnePlus 10 remain scarce at the moment. Another leak suggests that the OnePlus 10 series will first launch in China and debut in global markets later. The phone will likely launch in India, where the company enjoys massive popularity.

