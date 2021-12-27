OnePlus 10 Pro Will Officially Launch on January 4: All Details

The OnePlus 10 Pro will officially launch on January 4 in China, a company teaser on Oppo Mall China site reveals. The company chief had earlier revealed the launch of the phone next month, but there are still no details on the regular OnePlus 10. The company is yet to share the phone’s global launch details, though it may debut by March or April. Earlier this year, the OnePlus 9 series launched in India in March. The new-gen OnePlus 10 Pro will likely carry Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

OnePlus had also revealed that the new OnePlus 10 Pro would feature an LTPO 2.0 display promising a smoother viewing experience. LTPO or ‘Low-temperature polycrystalline oxide’ essentially enables variable refresh rates based on the content. It can also preserve battery life. On the other hand, the phone has been a part of the rumour mill and leaks for a while. It is said to feature a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate - the same as the predecessors OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. We might also get a hole-punch cutout for the single selfie camera. The phone could be backed by a larger 5,000mAh battery with a 120W fast charging option. The same fast charging tech is expected to become more common among sister brands Oppo and Realme.

Moreover, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset may come paired with 256GB of internal storage and 12GB RAM.

Interestingly, Realme will also be unveiling its most-premium Realme GT 2 Pro in China on January 4. The phone will also feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and triple rear cameras. The ultra-wide camera onboard is claimed to offer a 150-degree field of view. Realme has also partnered with Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa for the design of the smartphone that the company calls ‘Paper Tech Master Design.’

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.