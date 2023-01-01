CHANGE LANGUAGE
OnePlus 100W Dual-Port Fast Charger Unveiled, Could Come With OnePlus 11 5G: All Details

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: January 01, 2023, 13:36 IST

Delhi, India

OnePlus bundled the 150W SUPERVOOC charger with the OnePlus 10R. (Image: News18)

OnePlus 11 5G is launching soon and the company is expected to offer this new charging tech with the flagship phone.

OnePlus has showcased its latest fast-charging tech that will be making its debut with the OnePlus 11 5G launching in the coming days. OnePlus is going to offer the 100W fast charger with the new OnePlus flagship phone in the box and there is a lot of excitement around this tech.

The SuperVooc 100W charger that the OnePlus 11 5G is expected to support has dual ports and offers 65W PD charging, which means you can fast-charge other compatible non-OnePlus devices, along with tablets and laptops. You get a standard USB 3.0 and a USB Type C port for charging, and the Chinese variant of the charger has a different power connector.

OnePlus 11 5G is rumoured to support 100W charging this year, which is a 20W bump over the charging speed you got with the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G in 2022.

Interestingly, OnePlus already has a T series device supporting 150W charging out of the box, so we are not sure why OnePlus, if true, wants to only bring 100W charging to its flagship device this year. We are hoping that OnePlus decides to bundle the new charger in the box, and also offer it as a separate accessory for other consumers.

Multiple reports have said that the OnePlus 11 5G will have Pro-like features this year, which means a solid bump on its price tag as well. The alert slider is making its comeback, and the camera module at the back phone has been slightly redesigned for better aesthetics.

OnePlus 11 5G is launching in China on January 4 while the India event is lined up for early next month. OnePlus is likely to use the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset to power the device and revamp its camera system with upgraded sensors. Hasselblad will once again partner with the company for colour tuning of the cameras.

