Home » News » Tech » OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition Launching In India on September 22: All You Need To Know
2-MIN READ

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition Launching In India on September 22: All You Need To Know

By: Tech Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: September 20, 2022, 09:50 IST

New Delhi, India

OnePlus 10R is currently priced at Rs 34,999 onwards in India. (Image Credit: OnePlus India via Twitter)

The OnePlus 10R is currently available in two colour options - Forest Green and Sierra Black.

OnePlus launched its OnePlus 10R in India back in April with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset, 150W fast charging, and more. The smartphone was launched as an affordable flagship from the brand and now, the company is bringing a new colour option for the OnePlus 10R in India.

The OnePlus 10R 5G will be launched in a new Prime Blue Edition in India on September 22. The company has said that the Prime Blue Edition will be sold via Amazon. Currently, the OnePlus 10R 5G comes in a Forest Green and Sierra Black colour options. “Something #OutOfTheBlue is coming your way to give you the smartphone experience you were always looking for,” OnePlus said in a tweet announcing the launch.

The Amazon page for the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition shows that it will only be available for the Endurance Edition of the smartphone, which comes with 150W fast charging. The standard model with 80W fast charging doesn’t seem to be getting the new colour model.

OnePlus 10R 5G Price in India

The OnePlus 10R 5G was launched in India back in April at a price of Rs 38,999 onwards. However, the smartphone is available at a reduced price of Rs 34,999 onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant for the 80W model. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant for the 80W OnePlus 10R is priced at Rs 38,999 in India, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the 150W model is priced at Rs 39,999 in India.

OnePlus 10R Specifications

The OnePlus 10R comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a triple rear camera that includes a primary 50-megapixel camera, and there is a 16-megapixel front snapper on the OnePlus 10R.

Battery on the 80W fast charging variant is a 5,000mAh unit, while the 150W fast charging OnePlus 10R Endurance Edition comes with a 4,500mAh battery.

first published:September 20, 2022, 09:50 IST
last updated:September 20, 2022, 09:50 IST