OnePlus 10R 5G Will Come With MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MAX SoC: Expected Price, Specifications And More

OnePlus earlier this month announced that the next OnePlus flagship smartphone coming to India will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 chipset, extending the partnership between the two brands. The smartphone OnePlus India’s CEO talked about during the MediaTek Dairies event on April 11 was the OnePlus 10R 5G, which will be launched in India alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G on April 28. The OnePlus 10R is a much-anticipated smartphone, and will only be the second mobile in the OnePlus 10 series that currently only has the OnePlus 10 Pro flagship. OnePlus has teased several specifications of the OnePlus 10R 5G ahead of the launch. The company will also launch a new set of TWS earbuds during the April 28 event.

The OnePlus 10R 5G, as confirmed, will come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. The OnePlus 10R 5G, however, will use a new MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MAX chipset which is built on a 5nm process. The MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MAX chipset will come with an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.85Ghz and an ARM-Mali G610 GPU, claimed to be 20 percent faster than its predecessor.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Next OnePlus ‘R’ Flagship To Come With A MediaTek Chipset, Company Confirms: What To Expect

OnePlus 10R Price (Expected)

In terms of pricing, not much is known about the OnePlus 10R 5G’s price. The smartphone will sit below the OnePlus 10 Pro in the company’s India line-up and is said to come as a successor to the OnePlus 9R. Given this, the OnePlus 9R was launched at Rs 39,999 onwards in India last year. The OnePlus 10R 5G, with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MAX chipset, is also speculated to be launched around the same price point (under Rs 40,000 - Rs 45,000).

OnePlus 10R 5G Specifications (Expected)

The OnePlus 10R 5G specifications have been leaked on several occasions. Ahead of the launch, it has been confirmed that the smartphone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MAX chipset. Further, OnePlus has also confirmed that the Oneplus OnePlus 10R 5G will come with a 4,500mAh battery with the first-ever 150W fast charging for any phone in India. OnePlus has also announced features like HyperBoost gaming engine, and more with the OnePlus 10R 5G.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Launch Event In India Confirmed For April 28: OnePlus 10R 5G, Nord CE 2 Lite And More Expected

Apart from this, rumours have previously suggested that the OnePlus 10R 5G will come with a 6.7-inch Full-HD AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is tipped to come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The smartphone will come with a triple rear camera, which is hinted to be headlined with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 shooter. It is also said to come with a 16-megapixel front shooter.

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Review: New Flagship Killer Smartphone Under Rs 40,000?

Few reports have said that the OnePlus 10R 5G will be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace smartphone that is set to launch in China on April 21. OnePlus has also teased the design of the OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus Ace, and going by the design, both look identical.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.