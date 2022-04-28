OnePlus has officially launched the OnePlus 10R in India alongside OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds. The new model sits with the existing OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, and its top-variant supports whooping 150W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. The top-variant with the 150W charging is called OnePlus 10R 150W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition, while there’s another regular edition of OnePlus 10R with a 5,000mAh battery and 80W fast charging. As expected, the latter model is more affordable.

OnePlus claims that the 4,500mAh battery (top model) can attain 30 percent charge in just three minutes and 100 percent battery in just 17 minutes with 150W fast charging. The 150W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition also comes with Smart Battery Health Algorithm and Battery Healing Technology to preserve the battery life. Other key features of both phones include MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC and a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) for stable images and videos.

OnePlus 10R Price in India

The OnePlus 10R 150W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition’s price in India is set at Rs 43,999. This model only gets a black (Sierra Black) finish. The regular edition with a 5,000mAh battery and 80W fast charging costs Rs 38,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB option and Rs 42,999 for the 12GB + 258GB storage variant. Its sale in India will begin on May 4 via OnePlus online and offline channels and Amazon.

Customers can choose the regular OnePlus 10R in Sierra Black and Forest Green colours.

OnePlus 10R 150W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition Specifications

The new OnePlus 10R is essentially a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace that debuted in China recently. The phone comes with a large 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (2,412×1,080 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display, which offers a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ support, and a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The screen is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and its display features include hyper touch, night mode, eye comfort, reading mode, and auto-brightness. The phone runs Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1, and it is powered by the Dimensity 8100 Max SoC with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The triple rear camera system includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, it gets a 16-megapixel snapper that supports Full-HD video recording at 30fps.

Other key features of the new OnePlus Ace include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, and a USB Type-C port.

