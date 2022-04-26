OnePlus 10R India Launch Round-Up: Price, Specifications And More

OnePlus is set for a busy end to April in India, as the company has lined up multiple products for its launch event on April 28 in the country. OnePlus has got two smartphones called the OnePlus 10R and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G launching this week, and here is our focus on the former, which is nothing but the Indian version of the OnePlus Ace smartphone that launched in China a few days back.

OnePlus 10R is an intriguing device and is going to be the first from the company in India to support 150W fast charging speed. It is also launching with the MediaTek Dimensity chipset that has become quite popular in a short time.

But how is OnePlus going to price this smartphone, and make it attractive to buyers in a crowded market? Here are all the details you need about the OnePlus 10R smartphone.

OnePlus 10R India Price Expected

Ahead of the launch on Thursday, OnePlus 10R India prices leaked, giving us an idea about where the product sits in the company’s lineup. OnePlus 10R price in India could start from Rs 38,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The details also mention that the OnePlus 10R could offer two different charging speeds, 80W and 150W, for which you have to get the OnePlus 10R 12GB RAM model for a reported price of Rs 44,999. OnePlus 10R is expected to launch in black and green colours.

OnePlus 10R Specifications Expected

As we said, the OnePlus 10R could be the Indian variant of the OnePlus Ace smartphone launched in China. Going by those features, you have a smartphone with a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

It comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, with up to 12GB RAM onboard, and 256GB storage which is not expandable. The phone features a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. At the front, it gets a 16-megapixel snapper. OnePlus 10R is expected to carry a 4500mAh battery that supports 80W and 150W charging speeds.

Stay tuned for the OnePlus launch event on April 28 for more updates.

