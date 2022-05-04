OnePlus 10R Smartphone India Sale Goes Live Today: Price, Offers And Specifications

OnePlus 10R is another smartphone that goes on sale from May 4 in India. OnePlus 10R in India is available through the company website, and you have the option to choose between the base model with 80W fast charging, or you can push the levels with the OnePlus 10R Endurance variant that offers 150W charging support.

OnePlus 10R is essentially the global variant of the OnePlus Ace smartphone that launched in China a few weeks back. It is powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, along with a quality set of cameras.

OnePlus 10R India Price And Sale Offers

OnePlus 10R smartphone India prices start from Rs 38,999 which gets you the 8GB + 128GB variant with 80W charging. The price goes up to Rs 42,999 if you want to buy the 12GB + 256GB model with 80W charging. And buying the Endurance Edition with 150W fast charging will cost you Rs 43,999.

OnePlus is offering a Rs 2,000 instant discount for those buying the smartphone using ICICI Bank cards. The company also has lined up a Rs 2000 exchange bonus for those looking to upgrade from existing OnePlus phones. You also have the option to get OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 or the OnePlus Band for just Rs 999 with the OnePlus 10R smartphone.

OnePlus 10R Specifications

As we said, the OnePlus 10R is a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace launched in China. The phone sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display that supports HDR10+ and 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The screen gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

OnePlus 10R comes with OxygenOS 12.1 out of the box, which is built over the Android 12 operating system. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage which is non-expandable.

The triple rear camera system includes a 50-megapixel Sony primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel snapper that supports Full-HD video recording at 30fps.

OnePlus 10R gets two variants, where one has a 5000mAh battery with 80W charging, and a 4500mAh unit which supports 150W fast charging.

