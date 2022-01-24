OnePlus 10R With MediaTek's Most Powerful Chipset Tipped to Launch in India Soon

OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch a new smartphone dubbed OnePlus 10R this year. The new smartphone, similar to the OnePlus 9R, will be a toned-down version of the existing flagship OnePlus 10 series. The latter debuted in China earlier this month. According to Android Central, the OnePlus 10R will feature MediaTek’s most advanced Dimensity 9000 chipset and launch in June (or before). The same publication had first reported that the OnePlus Nord 2 would carry a MediaTek chipset instead of a Qualcomm SoC. OnePlus recently launched the Snapdragon 888-powered OnePlus 9RT 5G in India, while the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to arrive in the country by March.

OnePlus 10R Specifications (Expected)

The report highlights that the OnePlus 10R will feature a 120Hz AMOLED display, at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. As mentioned, the phone will reportedly carry the Dimensity 9000 SoC that directly competes against Qualcomm’s most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. OnePlus is seemingly relying on MediaTek’s hardware as the OnePlus 10R is said to be limited to Asian markets. The Dimensity 9000 supports Sub-6 5G bands but lacks mmWave connectivity support that US telcos rely on.

Other details remain unclear, but we can expect the smartphone to come with upgrades over the OnePlus 9R. That means the OnePus 10R may lack Hasselblad cameras but carry a quad rear camera system. It may get at least 65W fast charging support, similar to other OnePlus phones.

OnePlus 10R Price (Expected)

OnePlus 10R will debut in India and China, the report suggests. The device might be more affordable than the OnePlus 9 Pro that carries a starting price tag of Rs 64,999 in India. Currently, the OnePlus 9R 5G’s price in India goes up to Rs 46,999 (12GB RAM + 256GB), while the top-end model of OnePlus 9R costs Rs 43,999.

Notably, OnePlus is also planning to launch three new Nord phones this year. All the three phones - OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, and the OnePlus Nord under Rs 20,000 - are also tipped to launch in India. However, official details remain unclear.

