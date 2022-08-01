OnePlus 10T 5G: Expected Price, Specs, How To Watch Launch Event And More Ahead Of August 3 Launch

OnePlus is all set to launch its OnePlus 10T 5G in India. The smartphone will be the company’s latest flagship and will come as an incremental upgrade to the OnePlus 10 Pro that was launched earlier this year. The OnePlus 10T 5G will be launched on August 3 during a physical launch event in New York City.

Ahead of the launch, there is a lot of excitement over OnePlus‘ coming flagship, and the company is teasing the smartphone’s specifications and features in the days leading up to the launch. The OnePlus 10T 5G will come with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon flagship chipset, 150W fast charging, and more. Let us take a look at everything we know about the OnePlus 10T 5G from both official and unofficial sources.

OnePlus 10T 5G Price

The OnePlus 10T 5G will be launched as the new OnePlus flagship in the market. However, since the smartphone will not have a “Pro” in its name, it is unlikely to be launched at a higher price than the OnePlus 10 Pro. The OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in India back in March at a price of Rs 66,999 onwards, going all the way up to Rs 71,999 for buyers in India. The OnePlus 10T 5G, on the other hand, has so far been rumoured to be launched at a lower price bracket, ranging between Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000, according to estimates and rumours.

OnePlus 10T 5G Specifications

The OnePlus 10T 5G will be launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, OnePlus has already confirmed. The smartphone will also come with a 6.7-inch flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate. Now, while OnePlus has not confirmed this spec on its website or social media, the company has announced the 120Hz display for the OnePlus Ace Pro, which is the same smartphone for the Chinese market. The OnePlus 10T 5G will also come with 150W fast charging, the company has confirmed, and the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup.

The OnePlus 10T 5G will not come with an alert slider, OnePlus has confirmed. The company had said that it had to remove the alert slider in order to accomodate the 360-degree antenna system that it has. Further, OnePlus’ design head has said that the alert slider, while looking like a small element, takes up important space on the motherboard. The OnePlus 10T 5G will also come with a new 3D cooling system, along with more new features.

How To Livestream OnePlus 10T 5G Launch Event

The OnePlus 10T 5G flagship smartphone will be launched on Wednesday, August 3 at 7:30PM IST during an event in New York City. Those interested, can livestream the launch event on OnePlus’s website or the company’s official YouTube channel o August 3 at 7:30PM IST.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here