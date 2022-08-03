OnePlus 10T Launch Live Updates: New Flagship Phone Is Here; Company Says That OnePlus Has Not Lost Focus

The OnePlus 10T 5G will be launched as the new OnePlus flagship in the market. However, since the smartphone will not have a “Pro” in its name, it is unlikely to be launched at a higher price than the OnePlus 10 Pro. The OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in India back in March at a price of Rs 66,999 onwards, going all the way up to Rs 71,999 for buyers in India. The OnePlus 10T 5G, on the other hand, has so far been rumoured to be launched at a lower price bracket, ranging between Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000, according to estimates and rumours.

The OnePlus 10T 5G is set to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM, highest on any OnePlus flagship so far. The OnePlus 10T 5G will come with a triple rear camera setup that will be headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor. There will also be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter on the OnePlus 10T 5G. The camera will come without Hasselblad branding, as OnePlus says that it is focusing on the “Ultimate Flagship Experience” with the smartphone. The smartphone will also come with 150W fast charging, with a 4,660mAh battery unit