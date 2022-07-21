OnePlus 10T 5G, OxygenOS 13 To Be Launched On August 3: OnePlus Announces Offline Event

Smartphone maker OnePlus launched the OnePlus 10 Pro as this year’s first flagship smartphone in India and across the world. The company has now announced the mid-life upgrade to the OnePlus 10 Pro, the OnePlus 10T, or so it seems.

In an announcement on the OnePlus community forum, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau announced that it will host a launch event in New York City on August 3 where the company will unveil its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 10T 5G. Alongside the OnePlus 10T 5G, the company will also showcase OxygenOS 13 during the event. In the invite, OnePlus has also shown a glimpse of the OnePlus 10T 5G, which shows a black panel with a familiar sandstone finish. The launch event will be held offline in New York City at 7:30PM IST in the Gotham Hall and those who are in the city can buy a ticket to the launch event to also get “top-tier merchandise” along with a pair of TWS earbuds. The launch event will also be streamed live on OnePlus’ website and YouTube channel.

OnePlus has revealed that the OnePlus 10T 5G will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, and that OxygenOS 13 will first come to the OnePlus 10 Pro, and then the upcoming OnePlus 10T 5G. While the company has not officially called the OnePlus 10T 5G a mid-life upgrade to the OnePlus 10 Pro, it will carry the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset which is above the OnePlus 10 Pro’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset offers better efficiency and performance than the 8 Gen 1. The OnePlus 10T has been rumoured on since the past couple of months. Apart from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the OnePlus 10T is said to come with 150W fast charging, a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, and a triple rear camera setup. The OnePlus 10T is also said to be the first OnePlus flagship to come with 16GB RAM.

