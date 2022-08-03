OnePlus 10T 5G has launched in the market, and buyers in India can start pre-ordering for the phone from today itself. OnePlus 10T is the mid-year flagship from the company which utilises the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen chipset, and sees a flew of improvements compared to the existing flagship model which is the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus has upgraded the charging technology for this device, and also introduced the new OxygenOS 13 version based on the Android 13 operating system which will be coming to both the OnePlus 10 phones later this year.

WATCH VIDEO: OnePlus 10T 5G unboxing

OnePlus 10T 5G Prices In India

OnePlus 10T 5G comes in three variants for buyers, with the starting price of Rs 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. OnePlus also is offering the 12GB and the 16GB RAM variants with 256GB storage for Rs 54,999 and Rs 55,999 respectively. OnePlus 10T 5G will be available through Amazon and OnePlus website in India.

OnePlus 10T 5G Specifications

The design and the build quality of the OnePlus 10T is slightly different from the premium take on the OnePlus 10 Pro. OnePlus 10T sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that supports Full HD+ resolution and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate that switches between 60Hz, 90Hz and 120Hz. The display gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection and comes with a pixel density of 394 PPI.

OnePlus 10T is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, and this time you get it with up to 16GB RAM and 128GB, and 256GB as the storage options. OnePlus 10T comes with the OxygenOS 12.1 version based on the Android 12 operating system. OnePlus will be offering the OxygenOS 13 version later this year.

OnePlus 10T carries a triple rear camera setup without the Hasselblad branding and consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor IMX766 sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front of the phone gets a 16-megapixel camera. The new OnePlus 10 series phone comes with a bigger 4800mAh battery that supports 150W fast charging technology.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here