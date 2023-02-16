OnePlus 11 5G First Impressions: The Beast Is Here

Global technology brand OnePlus recently launched its latest flagship OnePlus 11 5G smartphone in India. The smartphone comes with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 120Hz OLED display, and a massive 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

Let’s know more about the phone in this video:

OnePlus 11 5G is coming in two variants. The base 8GB+128GB storage variant is priced Rs 56,999 and the 16GB+256GB storage model is available for Rs 61,999. The handset is available in two colours — Titan Black and Eterna Green.

OnePlus 11 5G is equipped with a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and offers 20.1:9 aspect ratio with 1300 nits of peak brightness. OnePlus 11 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with Adreno 740 GPU and packs up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone comes with 100 watt SuperVOOC fast charging support. It runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box with Oxygen OS on the top.

