OnePlus 11 5G Review: Near Perfect Android Smartphone

OnePlus 11 5G Review: OnePlus, one of the most popular smartphone brands around the globe, recently launched its flagship handset — the OnePlus 11 5G in India. This premium smartphone from OnePlus is competing against Xiaomi’s 13 Pro, Vivo X80 Pro, iQOO 11 5G, Samsung Galaxy S23, Apple iPhone 14, and iPhone 13.

The new OnePlus 11 5G is coming with Qualcomm’s most powerful chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 100W SUPERVOOC fast-charging technology, Hasselblad cameras, a big 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display and more.

OnePlus 11 5G Design

Let’s start with pricing and colour options first, the OnePlus 11 5G comes in two colours — Titan Black and Eternal Green. In terms of pricing, the latest OnePlus 11 5G smartphone is coming in two variants. The basic variant is priced at Rs 56,999 and for the higher model, you have to pay Rs 61,999 in India. We reviewed the Titan Black variant and trust me it looks beautiful and premium. The smartphone comes with a glossy back and it has a premium glass-metal construction with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the back.

We used the device for more than two weeks and I can say that it hardly attracts fingerprint marks and dust. This phone from OnePlus can be used with a cover! Another good part of this product is that the OnePlus 11 5G is neither heavy nor bulky, I’m impressed with the weight management. The phone is comfortable to use and you can hold it for longer durations without any issues. Overall, the OnePlus 11 5G ticked most of the right boxes in terms of looks and build in the premium category. The only disappointing point here is that the smartphone is not coming with IP certification.

The rear side of the OnePlus 11 5G has a massive, circular camera bump with “Hasselblad" branding as well. The OnePlus 5G comes with a triple-camera set-up and LED on the back. On the right side, OnePlus’s famous alert slider makes a comeback and it also has a power button. On the left, you will find volume rockers. On the top, there is a speaker grill and noise-cancelling microphone.

At the bottom, the smartphone has a Nano-SIM Card Slot, USB Type-C charging port and speakers. The performance of the speakers was also impressive. Connectivity options on the OnePlus 11 5G include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, GPS, NFC, 3G, 4G and 5G with active 4G on both SIM cards. Sensors on the phone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass/ magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus 11 5G Display

Coming to the display part, on the front, the OnePlus 11 sports a 6.7-inch 2K 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED Display with LTPO 3.0. LTPO 3.0 is a self-developed technology that saves energy and adapts refresh rates according to the specific use, ensuring touch response and accuracy, and power efficiency. It also allows the screen to automatically switch between 1Hz and 120Hz refresh rate based on the on-screen content requirements.

The display offers smooth and clear scrolling. The viewing experience on the OnePlus 11 was excellent. The smartphone delivers bright and sharp colours for content consumption. While playing games and watching videos, movies or India vs Australia test match, the experience with the display wasn’t disappointing at all. Thanks to the AMOLED screen, the OnePlus 11 delivers bright colours even in direct sunlight.

OnePlus 11 5G Camera

OnePlus 11 5G is the third-generation smartphone from OnePlus to feature an imaging system co-created in partnership with Hasselblad. OnePlus 11 5G on the rear packs a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP (f/1.8) primary camera; a 48MP (f/2.2) camera, and a 32MP (f/2.0) camera. It has a single front camera setup for selfies, featuring a 16MP sensor with an f/2.45 aperture.

I clicked multiple photos in various lighting situations using the OnePlus 11, and I’m very impressed with the quality. The device took detailed and colourful pics in various light conditions. Personally, I liked the portrait mode, it took very good pictures even in low light conditions. At the 2x, tuned for half-body portraits, it uses the telephoto lens to mimic the bokeh effect of the Hasselblad XCD 65mm.

The device also captured good indoor photos. When you compare it with its predecessor — OnePlus 10 Pro, the OnePlus 11 camera is clearly winning the battle here.

Besides portraits, Hasselblad’s partnership with OnePlus extends to image filters too. There are three new filters – Serenity, Radiance, and Emerald – and each of them takes the imaging experience to a whole new level. Additionally, the OnePlus 11 5G is equipped with the latest iteration of TurboRAW HDR, OnePlus’s own algorithm for High Dynamic Range (HDR), to help to capture scenes with pristine HDR clarity of wide dynamic range. Overall, I can it is one of the best camera smartphones I have used in 2023 so far.

OnePlus 11 Performance

In terms of specifications, OnePlus 11 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM. This chipset is good for performing heavy tasks and offers powerful performance. Thanks to Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the gaming and Video streaming experience was lag-free. The smartphone also handles multitasking pretty well. To further bolster performance, this latest OnePlus phone comes with RAM-Vita, OnePlus’s own machine learning technology involves CPU bandwidth acceleration, background application compression, AI RAM allocation, and dedicated RAM assignment. It has been built to provide a fast and smooth experience that lasts.

As mentioned above, the smartphone delivers flagship-grade performance with no throttling even after extended usage. Gaming is one of the areas where the phone impresses with power efficiency. On the software front, the smartphone based on Android 13 and it runs the latest OxygenOS 13 which offers a smooth user experience. OnePlus 11 5G and OxygenOS 13 also boast intuitive AI capabilities, including the HyperBoost Gaming Engine, whose machine learning GPA frame rate stabilization 4.0 technology actively learns and adapts to the user’s gameplay. Also, OxygenOS is very easy to use and you may not face any difficulty when you compare it with other Chinese smartphones. While playing light and heavy games, the graphics were good in HD. Even while switching between the apps and using multiple social media applications, we did not face any issues.

Coming to the battery, the OnePlus 11 comes with a massive 5000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging support. Once fully charges, the phone can last more than a day. The 100W fast charging support is helpful. It takes around 25 minutes to charge from 0 to 100 per cent. You won’t find heating issues during light gaming as well. However, the device did heat up after intense gaming and heavy usage.

OnePlus 11 5G Verdict

OnePlus 11 5G is definitely a good option in the premium segment. You get a decent configuration with great cameras, premium design and overall good battery life. In comparison to the competitors, what I like about this OnePlus phone is - it has the potential to meet your demands. Performance is a massive plus and we are satisfied with the latest Qualcomm flagship chipset as well.

