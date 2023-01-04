OnePlus 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset And 100W Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

OnePlus 11 5G is finally here, at least in China this week before it launches in India later next month. OnePlus has been teasing the phone over the past few weeks, already giving us most of the details about its next flagship device. Qualcomm is powering the phone with the new Snapdragon chipset and you have minute design changes along with faster charging speed in tow. The cameras get tuned by Hasselblad once again, and you have Android 13 running out of the box.

OnePlus 11 5G Price

OnePlus 11 prices in China start from RMB 3,999 (Rs 47,900 approx) for the 12GB + 256GB model which is the base option. You also have two 16GB RAM models, with up to 512GB storage that are priced at RMB 4,399 (Rs 53,000 approx) and RMB 4,899 (Rs 59,000 approx), respectively. OnePlus will start selling the phone in China from January 9 onwards. We’ll know about the OnePlus 11 price in India on February 7 when it launches in the country.

OnePlus 11 5G Specifications

OnePlus 11 5G sports a 6.7-inch OLED LTPO 3.0 panel with support for Quad-HD+ resolution along with a 120Hz refresh rate screen. It is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage which like other OnePlus phones is not expandable. OnePlus 11 comes with the Android 13-based OxygenOS version out of the box.

On the imaging front, OnePlus is offering a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor. The front of the phone features a 16-megapixel shooter.

OnePlus has packed the device with a 5000mAh battery which now supports 100W wired charging speed (up from 80W on the 10 Pro). OnePlus has brought the alert slider back to the vanilla variant, which seems more like a Pro model, but misses out on wireless charging. The phone measures 8.5mm in thickness and weighs 205 grams which is manageable these days.

Read all the Latest Tech News here