OnePlus 11 Concept Hints At LEDs On Back Panel Aka Nothing Phone (1)

OnePlus teased that it will bring the OnePlus 11 concept device to the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023) in Barcelona later this month. But so far we had no idea what the phone will look like, what it could offer and how the concept will show us something interesting.

Now, the company has released a teaser video which gives us some idea about the OnePlus 11 Concept model and yes, it seems to have been inspired by the Nothing Phone (1). As you can see from the clip below, the concept model has a ‘flowing back’ design with blue lighting catching everyone’s eye.

OnePlus claims the flowy touch with icy blue colour is the pipeline that runs through the back of the phone. It also says the pipelines are sitting inside a unibody glass design. The flowy blue colour emanating at the back reminds us of only one thing and that is the LED Glyph interface on the Nothing Phone (1). The company has not said if the icy blue pipelines will merely light up to show its features or could become the notification hub for other aspects on the phone as well.

Nothing did ruffle a few feathers with its new design approach, and it won’t be surprising to see a company that once had Carl Pei as its co-founder to replicate a similar design but with a different touch.

Either way, we are eager to see how this OnePlus concept device shapes up and if we actually get a final production version in the near future, something that has not been the case with other concepts that OnePlus has showcased over the years.

OnePlus is surely going to have a busy 2023 even though it is likely to have only one flagship device. The company has talked about its plans in the foldable arena, which is going to become official in Q3 this year.

