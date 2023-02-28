The OnePlus 11 Concept has been showcased at the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023) in Barcelona this week, and now we finally know what the new concept device from the company promises here.

The teaser video of the concept model suggested that OnePlus is following the design template offered by Nothing last year with its LED-laden finish. Instead, OnePlus is optimising the performance of its device without letting heat become an issue and show people how the icy cryogenic liquid flowing through the back panel.

OnePlus wants to bring PC-like cooling systems to mobile devices and the OnePlus 11 Concept gives us a glimpse into the future. The company is calling its innovation the Active CryoFlex technology which includes a cooling pump that sends the liquid across the phone and you can see it moving through the back panel.

OnePlus claims using this tech helped the company to reduce the overall temperature of the device by 2.1 degrees Celsius while gaming, and when you are charging the range dropped by 1.6 degrees. These numbers might not sound like a lot but their tangible effect will become evident with better frame rate performance for gamers and reducing the overall charging cycle time.

What you see on the back is the icy cool pipelines running through the phone and the icy cooling liquid flowing over the camera module which gives it a halo-like effect. OnePlus has obviously not said anything about this tech on a production-ready model, but this move suggests OnePlus could actually bring a gamer-centric phone which could borrow some of the elements shown with the OnePlus 11 Concept this week.

OnePlus 11 launched this year with improvements across the border, including the cameras. In India, the new OnePlus flagship comes for Rs 56,999 making it one of the cheapest phones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and the usual Hasselblad camera system.

