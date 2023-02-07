Read more

aOnePlus is ready to host its Cloud 11 Launch Event on Tuesday (today) in India. The company has confirmed to launch several new products — the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro for fans in India.

This is a global event which is being hosted from India that has become a big market for the company. It will be using the latest Snapdragon chipsets and cater to consumers with varied products as the details above suggest. OnePlus 11 made its debut in China last month and now it is ready to be unleashed for more markets, including India.

The OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event will start today at 7:30 PM in New Delhi, India. The event is also open to the public, who can visit by getting the tickets on Paytm Insider. Interested fans can also watch the live streaming of the event online on its official website and YouTube channel. You can also stay tuned with us over here for all the launch updates from the event along with other details about the products.

The company has confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 11 5G is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform with up to 16GB RAM with RAM-Vita that can keep as many as over 40 applications active in the background.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is one of the first TWS earbuds to adopt Google’s signature spatial audio feature developed for Android 13.

The OnePlus Pad is the first OnePlus tablet and it will be launched at the OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event. In addition to these, we will also be seeing the first-ever OnePlus mechanical keyboard and the OnePlus 11R smartphone.

