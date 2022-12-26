OnePlus 11 Official Images Revealed, China Launch Next Month

OnePlus 11 5G launch in India has been confirmed for February 7 which is still a few months away, but the company will be unveiling the device much before that as confirmed by a new update this week. OnePlus 11 5G and a few other OnePlus products will be showcased in front of the world on January 4 in China.

The teaser invite for the event shared on Weibo suggests that the OnePlus 11 5G will come powered by the latest flagship chipset and more storage variants this time.

OnePlus 11 5G teasers have been making the rounds over the past few days, but the official invite as seen below confirms the new OnePlus 11 5G design, which matches the leaked renders we have come across earlier. OnePlus 11 5G is expected to be the sole model from the company, at least for now, packing Pro-like features as the teasers have hinted.

We will see the alert slider making a comeback after it was missing on the OnePlus 10T model. The camera module has been reworked to switch from a squarish to a circular cutout which will continue to house three camera sensors. Additionally, the OnePlus 11 may feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It will use the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, offered with up to 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB storage. The teaser also shows you the two colour options of black (with sandstone) and the emerald green variant that made its debut with the OnePlus 10 Pro earlier in 2022.

The phone is likely to get a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 32-megapixel telephoto lens. It might be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and offer 100W fast charging support.​ As for the pricing, expect the OnePlus 11 5G to be priced at around Rs 60,000 for the base variant.

OnePlus 11 5G will be accompanied by the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and a few other products, including the mechanical keyboard co-developed with Keychron.

